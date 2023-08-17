Over a dozen arrested in drug busts across Cook County
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Over a dozen suspects were arrested as part of drug ring raids across Cook County, according to an anonymous source.
The raids began at 6 a.m. and involved over 100 members of different law enforcement agencies.
The source confirmed to WALB that the suspects were taken to Albany to be processed as part of a federal investigation.
