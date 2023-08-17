Ask the Expert
Over a dozen arrested in drug busts across Cook County

Video law enforcement loading suspects in a Cook County drug ring into vans for federal arraignment.
By Mackenzie Petrie and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Over a dozen suspects were arrested as part of drug ring raids across Cook County, according to an anonymous source.

The raids began at 6 a.m. and involved over 100 members of different law enforcement agencies.

The source confirmed to WALB that the suspects were taken to Albany to be processed as part of a federal investigation.

Reporter Mackenzie Petrie will have more on this story on WALB News 10 tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

