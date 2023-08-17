Monroe Golden Tornadoes 2023 football season preview

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You don’t have to go far to find one of the most underrated unit’s in all the 229. The Golden Tornadoes lay their hat on the defensive side of the ball. This season the offense has another year of experience, combined with the strong defense Monroe has a chance to make 2023 a special year.

The Golden Tornadoes know what it takes to be successful. Now it’s just about execution each and every Friday night. While the vision of the Green and Gold is to win region, head to state and compete for the coveted title, their main focus this year is clear.

“We’re just out to win every game, you know go 1-0 every week.”

It’s not as easy as it sounds but Monroe does have a strong foundation. The young man under center Corey Randle is back and of course the anchor of the team is the. The play fast, aggressive and with intent, a recipe for success.

Coach Herring said his job is to make sure they are ready and the rest will take care of itself.

“you know make sure our guys play to the best of their abilities make sure they execute their assignments and do their jobs.”

The job starts Friday night when the Golden Tornadoes look to start the same way they did a season ago, an opening week win against Mitchell County. This time, they’ll be on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

