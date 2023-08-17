Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Man wanted in Georgia arrested after applying to be a cop in another state

Justin Carter was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
Justin Carter was arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.(Monticello Arkansas Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ark. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted in Georgia has been arrested after applying to be a police officer in another state.

According to the Monticello Police Department in Arkansas, 24-year-old Justin Carter applied for an open position with their department as a patrolman through an online form. Police said when he went from Atlanta to the police department for the physical fitness test on Aug. 15, officials noticed there were some discrepancies in his physical appearance from his background check, which led to the discovery of his actual identity and a warrant for him out of Georgia.

Monticello PD said they allowed Carter to perform the physical test for pre-employment and then took him into custody immediately afterward.

Carter is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia to face the charges against him, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of armed robbery suspects Ayana Jackson, Eric Woods and Hannah Moore.
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

Latest News

Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Albany police search for missing teen
Albany Technical College has expanded their services for students to help maintain their mental...
Albany Technical College continues raising mental health awareness
Albany Technical College is expanding its mental health services for students this fall semester.
Albany Technical College continues raising mental health awareness
Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
NEW DETAILS: Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested, confess to another armed robbery