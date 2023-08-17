Man charged in Decatur Co., 3-year murder case; family speaks out

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been three years since a man was shot and killed in a Decatur County shooting. Now, investigators have formally charged a suspect.

On August 30, around 11 p.m., neighbors told deputies they heard gunshots ring out at the victim, Willie Walker’s home. When they went next door to check on him they got no response. That’s when deputies were called to do a wellness check and found the 54-year-old’s body slumped over his couch with gunshot wounds.

Now, three years later, Derius Green has been formally charged with murder. Green is already in the corrections system on probation charges. Investigators say at the time of the 2021 murder, they didn’t have enough evidence to charge Green but now they’ve finally gotten a break in the case.

Darius Green has been formally charged with felony murder. (walb)

“We wanted to make sure that the family got some closure from this incident. But we wanted to make sure that we had all our bases covered,” Elijah McCoy, Decatur County chief investigator, said.

The family said coming up on Walker’s death anniversary, they feel closer to properly putting their loved one to rest—with justice.

“It was the worst day of my life. We just want justice for our brother. He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Doris Hawkins, Walker’s sister, said.

While the family said they will never forget how Walker was killed, they’re also making sure to never forget who he was.

“Well everyone remembered him as a big clown. He loved to have fun, and loved to make you laugh,” Hawkins said.

Jerry Walker, Walker’s sister, also remembered him as a hard-working man.

“Every day he would call. Every day, twice a day sometimes. So right now I’m missing that phone call every day,” she said.

Willie Watkins was 54 at the time of the murder. (Doris Hawkins)

The family is hoping with the newest developments in the 3-year murder case, they can finally heal and get some answers.

“I don’t have any peace right now. it’s been a hard two and half, three years. I’m just hoping that you know, we can put this behind us and just put everything to rest and he can get some rest and peace,” Hawkins said.

While murder charges have been formally brought up against the suspect, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who knows any information pertaining to this murder case is asked to call up here to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.

