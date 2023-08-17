Ask the Expert
Lee County Trojans 2023 football season preview

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a championship or bust mentality for the Trojans. The summer was all about putting in the work for Lee County. Head coach Dean Fabrizio was adamant he wanted to see the growth from his guys and they didn’t disappoint.

“We saw a lot of guys show they really improved from the spring we got a lot of guys reps a lot of guys chances to evaluate and see where their at.”

At the top of the list is quarterback Weston Bryan. Bryan’s situation is different than it was heading into 2022. He’s the unquestioned starter under center and expectations are mounting. The expectations don’t come without help, standout running back Ousmane Kromah is ready for another dominant season.

Coach Fabrizio says this season he wants to see one particular thing from his squad.

“Consistency like I talk to them about, we play really well for a set of plays and then we just have a lapse here and there for a set of plays and a lot of that comes with conditioning and focus when we’re tired and that’s the big thing thats what we need to work on is the consistency of our play and not having lapses.”

The Trojans remain one of the top teams in the 6A region and if they can avoid the lapses the state title will be within reach.

Lee County is at home Friday night to kick off 2023 in a tough matchup with Warner Robbins.

