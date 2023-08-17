Ask the Expert
Heatwave picks up into the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and mostly dry with the exception areas along and east of I-75. Scattered showers and storms brought heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds to some of those locations while west of I-75 a sun/cloud mix.

Despite the gloomy sky we’ve had a refreshing change with lower heat and humidity. Highs were near to slightly below average mid-upper 80s low 90s Wednesday.

Following this brief drop in temperatures hotter weather gradually returns. Highs rise into the mid-upper 90s and lows into the mid 70s Friday into next week. Also, it’ll feel much hotter with heat indices 100°-105°+.

As drier air takes over rain chances remain slim. Isolated showers Sunday and Monday will bring very little measurable rain. Over the next 7 days tons of sunshine and hotter.

In the tropics, three tropical waves are in the Atlantic Basin. Two are in the eastern Atlantic while a third wave is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico. NHC gives it a 20% chance for development over the next 7 days. It bears watching as there are a number of possibilities as it moves into very warm waters.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

