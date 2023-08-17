Ask the Expert
Enjoy the break in high heat & humidity
Less humid today with below average temperatures. Coolish start tomorrow and then we heat back up this weekend . An itty bitty rain chances shows Sunday and Mon
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
Less humid today with below average temperatures. Coolish start tomorrow and then we heat back up this weekend. An itty-bitty rain chances shows Sunday and Monday. Heat index numbers to surpass 100 and reach for 105. Next week is looking like the hottest of the year. Highs will soar to near 100 and heat index numbers over 110 and maybe to 115. A First Alert Weather Day may be issued for this dangerously hot conditions.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

