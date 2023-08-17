Dougherty Trojans 2023 football season preview

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Trojans have been trending up for the past few seasons. With moving parts ahead of the 2023 season, Dougherty is ready to take the next step. Hopefully that means they’ll find themselves competing for a state title come December.

There are defining moments for every teams season. For last year’s Trojans it was against Thomasville.

“I tell you, losing that game to Thomasville was a tough loss for us, that was one of the games that Cam didn’t play very well, we made a lot of mistakes in that game and so you take those mistakes away that we made as a team offensively and defensively it’s a different ball game,” said former head coach Johnny Gilbert.

The Trojans bounced back and made a playoff push ultimately falling short. Don’t expect too many off games for Senior Kam Davis, he is electric and the leader of the squad. The Florida State bound senior enters his final year with more than a title on his mind, showing why he’s the ultimate team leader.

Davis said, “All I’m trying to do before I leave is get more guys looked at honestly that’s my biggest thing, one of the reasons I’m here now I just want to make sure those guys can get the exposure they needed because before years before I got here I feel like Dougherty and even schools just in Albany just wasn’t getting the looks they needed.”

News about the departure of head coach Johnny Gilbert surfaced and despite the last minute change, the Trojans are confident in his replacement.

Uyl Joyner takes over as the interim and he’s very familiar with the program. He led the 1998 Dougherty High football team to a state championship as its starting quarterback, and served as offensive coordinator for the Carver High School team that finished as state runner-up in 2021.

“Coach GIlbert is leaving the program on an upswing, and I hope we can take it even higher,” Joyner said.

With players like Kam Davis, Maurice Davis, Braylen Still, Chauncie Brown and crew, the Trojans are ready for the fall. There season opens up Friday night in the Hampton Smith Classic against Westover.

