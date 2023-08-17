Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. Board of Education announces lower millage rates in Albany

Dougherty County Millage rate has decreased, meaning community members will be able to save a little more money than before.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2002, the property tax rate for school taxes in Dougherty County has fallen below 18 mills.

A millage rate, or property tax rate, is how the school system generates local revenue. The three major sources of revenue for the school system are state revenue, federal grants and property tax revenue.

The new rate is 17.993 percent, and staff with the school system say helping to make things more affordable for parents and guardians is high on their list of initiatives.

Under the new rate, you’d save a little over $8 on a $200,000 home.

We’re told over the last seven years, they’ve managed to lower the millage rate six times, resulting in nearly $1 million in savings for Dougherty County taxpayers.

“We’re pleased with that,” Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “And some people will ask ‘Are we sacrificing resources for our students?’ It’s quite the contrary. We’ve been able to make historic investments in educational technology, pay increases for our teachers. We had pay increases for our classified personnel, our bus drivers, our custodians our facility workers. Our school nutrition workers.”

The board has not raised the millage rate for nearly two decades. And Dyer says they’ll continue working to lower it where they can.

