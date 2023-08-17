Albany and Dougherty County leaders tackle illegal dumping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders are asking the public for help with illegal dumping.

“If you got a home and you’re laying in a home, it devalues your home in that neighborhood,” Pastor Donny Green with Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church said. “It reflects who you are, it reflects your neighborhood. And people see you doing it, they’re thinking that it must be okay. So after a while, you got a pile of trash.”

Pastor Donny Green is with Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church on the east side of Albany. He says he notices tons of illegal dumping on that side of town.

This is a problem that ward one Commissioner Jon Howard says he also receives complaints about.

“We certainly have to take pride in our residence and where we stay,” Commissioner Howard said. “We complain that there’s not enough economic development in East Albany, but the citizens of east Albany and surrounding areas got to take pride in their neighborhood.”

Illegal dumping is considered anywhere that you dispose of items that are not properly mandated for you to dispose of them.

And while this is an issue all over the county, staff with Public Works tell me they do notice it in specific areas.

“Down here at the end of Johnny Williams Road where the cul-de-sac is, we’ve got surveillance cameras out here,” Director Chuck Mathis said. “And we’ve used that in times last to capture pictures of folks coming out doing illegal and illicit dumpings here in this area.”

Many of the things people illegally dispose of could easily be recycled.

“If it is scrap metal, or if it is a refrigerator or if it’s tires, those things can be recycled,” Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Jwana Washington, said. “We have recycling sites here in Albany that are ready, willing and able to take those things. Even if it’s an old junk car, we do know- have a vendor that will take your junk car and things like that.”

To report any illegal dumping you see, you can call Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful at 229-302-3098 or Albany Code Enforcement at 229-438-3913.

You can also dispose of scrap metals and other appliances by dropping them off at SA Recycling. They’re available six days a week Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items eligible include things like: vehicles, lawnmowers, wiring, lawn furniture, swing sets, aluminum, etc. SA Recycling can be reached at (229) 920-0093.

