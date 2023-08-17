Colquitt County Packers 2023 football season preview

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Championship aren’t won on paper. There’s no denying the Pack has one of the best rosters in the state. A disappointing loss in the playoffs a season ago left Colquitt County even hungier. They’re back and on a mission to their rightful place at the top.

The Pack are coming off a 13-1 season after falling short in the state championship semi finals. They enter 2023 under second-year head coach Sean Calhoun, who is using that almost perfect season to motivate not just his team but himself.

“That we were nearly there, that we were close which means last year we did a lot of good things but that’s not the ultimate goal. We want to win the region and win the state championship. Last year we were close, Now I have to figure out a way how to get over that hump. Obviously for me, as a head coach, i failed in the ultimate goal so you know that’s in the back of my head every single day. Hopefully this year...we’ll play in game 15.”

The defending region champions are returning key players offensively in quarterback Neko Fann, wide receiver Ny Carr, and tight end Landon Thomas. It’s not just on offensive the pack have veteran players to turn too. Linebacker Nick Pace, is entering his senior year at Colquitt.

“They’ve been doing it at such high level since they were sophomores, you just want that to continue and they’ve been leaders on and off the field and they’re doing on the field exactly what you expect a four and five star and guys that have division one offers they need to play like it. When those guys are doing it day in and day out, the other players see that, and feed off that. Also too, when your best players are you hardest workers and your best people we’ve got a chance to be really good.”

They start their journey to be really good on August 19th at home against Dutch Fork”>

