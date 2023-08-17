Calhoun Co. encourages residents to not blow grass clippings into the street

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County released a list of seven reasons why residents should not blow grass clippings into the street when mowing the lawn.

Not blowing clippings in the street protects drivers, motorcyclists and bikers, and it also protects neighbors. The clippings can hurt them by making the roads slippery, leading to accidents and injuries.

There can also be hidden dangers within the grass, including but not limited to thin rocks, sticks and children’s plastic toys.

The gravel from gravel driveways or landscaping features can turn a piece of gravel into a dangerous projectile that can hit cars, houses and pedestrians.

“You could get stuck with a bill to fix someone’s property or even sued,” Calhoun County said in a Facebook post.

Another reason is that clippings can hurt the neighborhood and the entire area.

The dangers don’t stop there; the grass clippings can impact the entire neighborhood by clogging storm drains. The clippings that get into the storm drain can flood the street and impact the water supply.

Nitrogen, phosphorous and other elements from the clippings can throw off the water supply flowing into the treatment plant. This impacts the area’s drinking water.

The fourth reason shows the impact on the lawn itself.

According to the county, grass clippings act as a natural fertilizer to help laws grow greener, thicker and healthier.

“Just make sure you are using a proper mulching mower, large chunks of grass clippings laying around can actually kill patches of grass if the grass underneath ‘can’t breathe,” said Calhoun County.

In fact, blowing grass clippings into the street is illegal in some places.

In some cities and towns, there are ordinances that impose fines on people who blow grass clippings into the street. A typical fine for this ranges from $50 to $300.

For interested residents, grass clippings can be put to good use by bagging and distributing them. The clippings can also be used as animal food, mulch or compost, gardening beds or recycled at a local recycling center.

Lastly, the county said blowing the clippings into the street looks bad.

Drivers can get clippings sprayed all over their vehicles when driving by a house at the wrong time.

“Keep the street clean of your yard’s mess, and hopefully everyone else will do the same,” said Calhoun County.

