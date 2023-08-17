Arizona corrections officer charged in connection to child crimes with an Albany minor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Arizona corrections officer has been arrested in connection to an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) case involving an Albany juvenile.

In June 2023, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) say they received a complaint from the grandparents of a juvenile who’d reportedly been exchanging explicit photos with an adult male, later identified as Cory Reed, 24, of Arizona.

Reed was aware of the juvenile’s age and still got on video calls and exchanged nude photos with the minor, according to APD.

An ICAC investigator was able to collect evidence from multiple social media platforms. Warrants for child molestation and electronic transmission or posts of videos depicting nudity were taken out on Reed.

On Aug. 8, Reed was arrested and booked at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility in Arizona.

