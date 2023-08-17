Ask the Expert
Albany police search for missing teen

Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.
Photo of Jeremiah Douglas.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is currently searching for a missing teen.

Jeremiah Douglas, 12, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 16, around 11:30 p.m. wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and red Crocs.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100, or his mother, China Gervin (678) 756-4702.

