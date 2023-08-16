Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County
Photo of shooting victim Brianna Mitchell
APD asking for information in deadly shooting
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level,...
Dougherty High head football coach takes new position, stepping away from sidelines

Latest News

This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned
FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable
FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug....
Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show
He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release...
Florida man convicted of gun possession after 2021 high-speed chase incident
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft