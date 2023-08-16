Local Valdosta resturant owner looks to expand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One business owner that has been investing in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community since 2015 is now expanding into two locations.

“You don’t need to get me started on Big Nick. I’m a big fan of him, I’ll be a cheerleader for him!” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. “His business is absolutely a local business. They invest in the community, they know the community’s needs. They receive a lot from the customers, so they tend to give back a lot more — and they know where to channel that generosity.”

Nick Harden, the owner of the popular locally owned restaurant Big Nick’s, is adding another restaurant and expanding on his talents.

“This is going to be breakfast and brunch. So that way we can serve folks early in the day here, and then we’ll have lunch and dinner at the other location,” Harden said.

Harden originally opened his barbecue restaurant in 2015, bringing a new twist to dine-in, catering and to-go services.

“I love to cook. I come from a family of cooks,” Harden said. “We’re all about community. Because I feel like I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the folks in this city and the surrounding areas.”

During the height of the pandemic, Big Nick’s shifted to go and curbside service, with limited dine-in seating and a full bar dining experience.

“I had to switch, we had to get creative with it. We went to more of a quick service model, which helped because we were very short staff at the time. So, we had to do something that could cater to our customers and make sure that we were still able to get food out to them,” Harden said.

The new location will be located at the old CJ’s Pub and Pool Hall, featuring the well-known BBQ, soul food and wings. The old location will serve as a breakfast and brunch spot.

The local restaurant legend is expanding his business.

“He’s at a golden location,” Matheson said. “We’ve been wanting to see that CJ’s building develop for a long time. He is going to do, here comes the saying, Big Nick is going to do big things.”

For the last eight years, the restaurant has been a staple in the community, allowing Harden to give back to the community that has given to him.

“I saw him at one of our local campus events, and then I tried his food and I said— ‘ok I like it over here,” Mya Arthur, a VSU student and customer, said, “It gets pretty packed in here and gets really busy. They have a full bar, food, and everything so I’m pretty excited.”

Big Nick’s new location will be complete by October 2023, then renovations will follow at the current location.

