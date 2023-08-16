Georgia-Pacific announces new wildlife conservation area to Albany plant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia-Pacific has announced the establishment of a new wildlife conservation area at its lumber plant in Albany.

Since the completion of the 320,000-square-foot lumber plant in early 2020, Georgia-Pacific has continued to explore and find ways to optimize the expansive 225-acre site.

More than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes enhance the wildlife conservation area at Georgia-Pacific’s Albany location. (GAPAC)

The site is on Sylvester Road in Dougherty County and the company decided to install a 38-acre wildlife conservation area surrounding the mill.

“We firmly believe in our duty to be good stewards of the land entrusted to us, and this commitment led us to create a wildlife sanctuary and invest in the preservation of biodiversity through the establishment of a wildlife conservation area,” said Keith Carroll, Environmental Manager, Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC.

Georgia-Pacific has also planted 36 acres of loblolly pines, which were chosen with the local soil conditions in mind, and an additional two acres of native Georgia wildflowers and pollinator plants.

This is meant to better the conservation area. They also added more than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes.

