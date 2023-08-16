Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Georgia-Pacific announces new wildlife conservation area to Albany plant

Following the recommendations of local forestry experts, Georgia-Pacific planted 36 acres of...
Following the recommendations of local forestry experts, Georgia-Pacific planted 36 acres of loblolly pines at their newly installed wildlife conservation area at the Albany lumber plant(GAPAC)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia-Pacific has announced the establishment of a new wildlife conservation area at its lumber plant in Albany.

Since the completion of the 320,000-square-foot lumber plant in early 2020, Georgia-Pacific has continued to explore and find ways to optimize the expansive 225-acre site.

More than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes enhance the wildlife conservation area at...
More than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes enhance the wildlife conservation area at Georgia-Pacific’s Albany location.(GAPAC)

The site is on Sylvester Road in Dougherty County and the company decided to install a 38-acre wildlife conservation area surrounding the mill.

“We firmly believe in our duty to be good stewards of the land entrusted to us, and this commitment led us to create a wildlife sanctuary and invest in the preservation of biodiversity through the establishment of a wildlife conservation area,” said Keith Carroll, Environmental Manager, Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC.

Georgia-Pacific has also planted 36 acres of loblolly pines, which were chosen with the local soil conditions in mind, and an additional two acres of native Georgia wildflowers and pollinator plants.

This is meant to better the conservation area. They also added more than two dozen bluebird nesting boxes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
Photo of shooting victim Brianna Mitchell
APD asking for information in deadly shooting
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level,...
Dougherty High head football coach takes new position, stepping away from sidelines

Latest News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
Lee County collision stops traffic on Highway 32 and Lovers Lane
Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to give workers accommodations if they are...
Proposed policy in Georgia's Pregnant Workers Act aims to accommodate mothers
WALB News 10s Riley Armant discusses tips and tricks to help keep your kids healthy at the...
Keeping the back to school sniffles away