Florida man convicted of gun possession after 2021 high-speed chase incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man has been convicted on a gun charge after he led authorities on a high-speed chase in 2021.

Joshua Granger, 34, of Orlando, Florida, was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a trial that ended on Aug. 15.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing will be held in June 2024.

According to the information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Granger led Lowndes County law enforcement on a chase with speeds of 130 mph in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop. The pursuit ended in Florida where authorities say they found a handgun with ammunition inside his car.

“Our office will hold repeat offenders accountable at the federal level when they illegally possess guns, especially when they lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase that endangers innocent civilians,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our trial team was supported by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to help bring this defendant to justice.”

