Nice break from oppressive heat & humidity
Not as hot today! Highs near 90 and heat index numbers sub 100. Some storms this afternoon southeast. Drier and less humid tomorrow. Heat builds back this weeke
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Not as hot today! Highs near 90 and heat index numbers sub-100. Some storms this afternoon southeast. Drier and less humid tomorrow. Heat builds back this weekend with humidity to follow. The brunt of the next heat wave should stay north and west of South Georgia. Rain chances will be very low though. Drought conditions may come on quickly next week.

Chris Zelman

