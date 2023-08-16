Not as hot today! Highs near 90 and heat index numbers sub-100. Some storms this afternoon southeast. Drier and less humid tomorrow. Heat builds back this weekend with humidity to follow. The brunt of the next heat wave should stay north and west of South Georgia. Rain chances will be very low though. Drought conditions may come on quickly next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

