Expect traffic delays on Westover Blvd due to construction in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, Westover Boulevard will be narrowed to two lanes.

The lanes will be narrowed across from the Albany Mall near the Westover Extension Project.

Crews will be doing construction on both sides of the road, narrowing the area down.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge when entering the work zone. This could

cause traffic delays, and drivers should consider an alternate route when possible.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.