Eggo Waffles launches boozy 'Brunch in a Jar' drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the "Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream."(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

