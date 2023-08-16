Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic

LEE, Ga. (WALB) - A collision involving a concrete truck and two pickup trucks in Lee County has stopped traffic.

The crash happened at about 3:05 p.m., and traffic on Highway 32 heading east and west has been stopped because of the crash. Deputies say EMS and firefighters are on the scene.

Early reports from Georgia State Patrol, say no fatalities in the crash.

Lee County collision on Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area. (viewer)

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.

The east side of Highway 32 is stopped, a few school busses are in stuck in traffic there will be delays getting kids home.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area. (WALB NEWS 10)

The Georgia State Patrol will handle the investigation, following the first response.

WALB News 10 will have more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.