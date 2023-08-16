Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Concrete truck collision in Lee County stops traffic

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.(WALB NEWS 10)
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE, Ga. (WALB) - A collision involving a concrete truck and two pickup trucks in Lee County has stopped traffic.

The crash happened at about 3:05 p.m., and traffic on Highway 32 heading east and west has been stopped because of the crash. Deputies say EMS and firefighters are on the scene.

Early reports from Georgia State Patrol, say no fatalities in the crash.

Lee County collision on Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.
Lee County collision on Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.(viewer)

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.

The east side of Highway 32 is stopped, a few school busses are in stuck in traffic there will be delays getting kids home.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the Highway 32 and Lovers Lane Road area.(WALB NEWS 10)

The Georgia State Patrol will handle the investigation, following the first response.

WALB News 10 will have more information as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County
Photo of shooting victim Brianna Mitchell
APD asking for information in deadly shooting
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
Outside of Roses store.
Albany Roses store temporarily changing locations, east side leaders push for new businesses
In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level,...
Dougherty High head football coach takes new position, stepping away from sidelines

Latest News

Expect traffic delays on Westover Blvd due to construction
Expect traffic delays on Westover Blvd due to construction in Albany
He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release...
Florida man convicted of gun possession after 2021 high-speed chase incident
Atkinson County Schools will release students early on Wednesday after an issue with the Person...
Atkinson Co. Schools to release students early due to water outage
When the road closure resumes, work will begin on a sewer separation project that could close...
Jefferson Street road closure has been delayed in Albany