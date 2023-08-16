Atkinson Co. Schools to release students early due to water outage

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - Atkinson County Schools will release students early on Wednesday after an issue with a Pearson city water outage.

Student pick-up by car started at 10:30. If you still need to pick your child up, you are asked to call your school’s front office.

Students who ride buses will begin riding home at 12:30 p.m.

