Albany Tech. begins hiring new Living and Learning Community staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is looking to hire staff to manage its new Living & Learning Community partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

By September 2024, nursing students from Albany Technical College (ATC) will be on campus at the new Living & Learning Community. And after the school’s recent hire, they’re hoping that the process will become even smoother.

“I’m looking forward to it being very convenient and close to the clinical site,” Kalin Barber, a nursing student, said. “Not having to worry about rooming and boarding and all of that so we can focus on our classes.”

“It makes a lot of sense because they’re right across the street from the hospital,” Vice President of Education at Phoebe Putney Tracy Suber said. “They’ll be going to school over there, hopefully living above in the apartments, and then be able to come right here into our inpatient area to do their clinic rotations and also be in our simulation center.”

Lisa Stephens is the former ATC dean of academic affairs for the business and healthcare division. She’s been promoted to associate vice president for business and healthcare for the Living and Learning Community.

“I’ve been very heavily involved in the beginning stages of the Living & Learning Community,” Stephens said. “We’ve brought on another academic dean to oversee our legacy programs that will be relocating to the Living & Learning Community.”

The new dean is set to help with the recruitment of nursing faculty and students.

“Right now, we’re in the process of hiring,” Dr. Morris Clarington said. “So we’re looking for available, qualified faculty members to help with this push to the Living and Learning Center. Also, too, we’re accepting applications from students for our ASN (Associate of Science in Nursing) programs. It’s November the 1st for our PN (practical nursing) students it’s October 31st.”

To see how you can get into contact with the school regarding employment or educational opportunities, be sure to visit ATC’s application page and their nursing page.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.