Albany gas station armed robbery suspect arrested

Photo of armed robbery suspect Colby Hurst.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in an armed robbery at an Albany gas station has been arrested.

On Monday, a worker at the Save Rite on South Westover Boulevard reported to police that a man wearing a face mask pulled a gun on them and demanded money.

APD was able to identify the suspect from the security video as Colby Lee Hurst, 20.

Hurst was arrested and charged with armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also reportedly involved in an armed robbery incident in the Dougherty County Police Department’s jurisdiction.

The suspect is being held in Dougherty County Jail.

