3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Albany Walmart.

On Monday, a man said he was robbed by an acquaintance and two women at gunpoint, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). They reportedly stole his cell phone and $100 cash.

After a short chase with police, the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Hannah Moore, 18, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ayana Jackson, 33, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Eric Tadekk Woods, 40, was charged with armed robbery (part to a crime) and theft of lost/mislaid property.

They are being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.