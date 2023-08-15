Westover Patriots 2023 football season preview

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Adam Miller era is over in the 229. Octavia Jones takes the reigns looking to lead the Patriots in 2023. Jones is not in unfamiliar territory as he previously coached this squad. The summer has been filled with obstacles but they have a major piece coming back on offense, they hope will help catapult them to the next level.

“Our offense has made huge strides since the spring game getting Keon hurt during the first quarter kind of challenged us this summer he was out a lot most of the summer so some of the other quarterbacks had to step up and some of the other guys had to rally around those quarterbacks so they can make the offense click. Then we got him back I think everyone just got even more excited and wanted to work even more hard and we seen a lot of improvement from that side of the ball,” said Jones.

Improvement on offense which will bode well for a defense consisting of standout defensive end Ryan Jenkins. The three star is headed to the University of South Florida, but on Friday nights this fall he will be wreaking havoc in opponents backfields. The 6′3 220 pound senior is not of man of many words, he lets his pads do the talking. As the veteran of the group he will continue to lead by example on the field.

“It wasn’t very hard to really challenge Ryan he’s very self motivated and he understands what we expect of him as a senior leader and a guy everyone looks up to on our team.”

Despite the inexperience on the field for this Patriots squad, coach says many of his upper classman will play big roles this season. Opportunities may not have been there in the past, but it’s there time to showcase what they can do.

“Guys are young on the field but not necessarily young in grade, we got some seniors that didn’t really play a lot last year but there going to look to contribute a whole lot to what we’re trying to do.”

So exactly who is going to have to step up for the season to play out as coach wants?

“We got guys like Zavian Tillman offensively we think is going to have a big year one of our receivers. Adrian Rogers running back for us we think he’s poised to have a good season and of course our quarterback Keon even though he’s a Sophomore that one year of experience that he got last year is going to go a long way towards him being our leader this year.”

As coach Jones and his squad prepare for their week one matchup against cross town rival Dougherty, he says the plan is the same as it was during his previous time with the Patriots. He’s never lost to the Trojans as the the guy leading Westover, he’s excited to try and keep the streak going Friday night.

“I’m real anxious to have the opportunity to see the fruits of our labor, we worked very hard this summer and this offseason trying to change the mindset of the guys and getting them to have a winning attitude so ready to see how far we’ve come since the spring game.”

Jones and the Patriots look to start 1-0 when Westover and Dougherty meet this Friday Night in the Hampton Smith Classic.”

