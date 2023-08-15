Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

As the death tolls continues to rise, those affected by the Maui wildfires are beginning a long...
Death toll expected to rise in Hawaii wildfires
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place