Thomas County Central Yellowjackets 2023 football season preview

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Together we swarm Is a motto the Yellowjackets live by. Once again Thomas County Central enters 2022 with a chip on their shoulder and want to show they belong with the best teams in the state.

On October 28th 2022, many started taking notice of the Jackets. They were undefeated leading up to the pivotal matchup with Lee County. Many saw this game on the road as a real test. Central pulled out all the stops, head coach Justin Rodgers would go deep into his bag of tricks. The win catapulted them to a 6A region title.

As one of the most balanced teams in the state Ricky Fulton and Trey Brenton served as the 1-2 punch. This season Fulton is gone, but Brenton is back and he’s ready for an even bigger year. However, Rodgers knows he can’t just rest it on the running back’s legs, it is going to take the whole backfield.

“I’m a big believer in running back by committee and so Trey will be our lead back but A.J. Clark will be in the mix as well. We’re excited about A.J he’s a big back fast, so he’ll give us a lot of reps there but I think you got to be a two headed monster a little bit at that position.” said Rogers.

TCC will also have to fill the void at wideout. Two big losses in Tyler Floyd and Adam Hopkins leaves room for some young guys to step up. They will rely heavily on Malachi Thomas to work the middle of the field and assist the young quarterback.

“We got to continue to improve at our receivers, we lost some really good receivers last year so that’ll be an area there to kind of get better.”

Then, there’s replacing Mr. do it all Sam Brown. Last year Brown was the catalyst for an offense that scored 533 points. Stepping in for Brown will be Sophomore Jaylen Johnson. Johnson is a big athletic quarterback and what he lacks in experience he makes up for in play making ability. Don’t try tell coach they’ve taken a step back at the position. He likes what he sees from his quarterback.

“The biggest thing is just his poise and his even kiel, he just doesn’t get rattled so that’s a good trait to have in a quarterback. His tool set, he’s got all the tools to do it all he lacks is the experience so we had a really busy summer trying to give him simulated experience to get ready but he’ll be fine we’ll grow up with him early in the year until he gets experience but he’s going to be special by the time he leaves here.”

The Jackets quest for a state championship starts this week. They’ll be on the road against Cairo Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

