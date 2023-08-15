Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty. (Credit: Torrey Scow/IG, Scow Family/YT, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal, CNN Newsource)
By JEANNE MOOS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Utah courtroom recently doubled as a nursery after a juror could not find anyone to watch her kids and had to bring her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her.

Torrey Scow says she was not excused from jury duty even though she had triplet babies and a toddler and no babysitter.

“I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m gonna film some of this,’” she said.

Scow said she fed the kids “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

At times, she said the triplets drowned out the judge’s questions to potential jurors but the worst was when they got tired of being in the wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she said.

Someone suggested the kids should also have their boxes ticked for their first jury duty summons.

A nice officer did supply them with toys and after about two and a half hours, they were dismissed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers are greeted by workers as they arrive at...
President Biden focuses on factory jobs in Wisconsin, ignoring latest Trump indictment
This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker
Police said an officer believed the man she shot was holding a knife, but he was actually...
Body camera video: Police shoot man holding marker
Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019....
Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay; North American dates kick off this December
FILE - This Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, appears to show...
Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment