Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to two Georgia Power power outages, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Tifton Police Department have been investigating power outages that happened on July 5 and Aug. 12 where a suspect allegedly trespassed into a Tifton Georgia Power substation and cut power.

Erik Stephens. 34, of Tifton, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of interference with government property, second-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property and damaging, injuring, or interfering with property of public utility companies.

He is also suspected to have caused damage to government buildings and vehicles.

“This arrest once again points out the importance of working together in keeping this community safe. These power outages affected thousands of people and businesses during the hottest part of the year and could have been detrimental to those in poor health and the elderly.”

Stephens is currently in the Tift County Law Enforcement Center.

