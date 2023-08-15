Ask the Expert
Man charged after reportedly causing power outages in Tift County

Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.
Photo of Erik Stephens, the man suspected of causing power outages in Tifton.(Source: Tift County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to two Georgia Power power outages, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Tifton Police Department have been investigating power outages that happened on July 5 and Aug. 12 where a suspect allegedly trespassed into a Tifton Georgia Power substation and cut power.

Erik Stephens. 34, of Tifton, was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of interference with government property, second-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of first-degree criminal damage to property and damaging, injuring, or interfering with property of public utility companies.

He is also suspected to have caused damage to government buildings and vehicles.

“This arrest once again points out the importance of working together in keeping this

community safe. These power outages affected thousands of people and businesses

during the hottest part of the year and could have been detrimental to those in poor

health and the elderly.”

Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough

Stephens is currently in the Tift County Law Enforcement Center.

