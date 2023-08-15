Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Less heat and humidity

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heat alerts warned of more dangerously hot and humid conditions on Tuesday. Indeed, it was another sizzler as highs topped mid-upper 90s with heat indices soaring past 110°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which have been strong to severe continue through the evening. Those receiving rain quickly cooled about 10-15°.

The cooling trend holds as a weak front usher in drier air. It’ll be noticeably not as hot nor as humid Wednesday into Thursday. The front stalls across our southern counties which brings scattered storms tomorrow and isolated storms on Thursday. Otherwise mostly dry with a brief break from the excessive heat and humidity.

Highs drop from the upper 90s to low 90s even a few upper 80s on Wednesday. Lows drop from the mid-upper 70s into the low 70s. Friday into next week the heat builds again. Highs return to the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 100°-105°+. With high pressure dominating mostly dry with very little rain in sight through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday August 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Finally a break from the excessive heat