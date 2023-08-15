Less heat and humidity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heat alerts warned of more dangerously hot and humid conditions on Tuesday. Indeed, it was another sizzler as highs topped mid-upper 90s with heat indices soaring past 110°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which have been strong to severe continue through the evening. Those receiving rain quickly cooled about 10-15°.

The cooling trend holds as a weak front usher in drier air. It’ll be noticeably not as hot nor as humid Wednesday into Thursday. The front stalls across our southern counties which brings scattered storms tomorrow and isolated storms on Thursday. Otherwise mostly dry with a brief break from the excessive heat and humidity.

Highs drop from the upper 90s to low 90s even a few upper 80s on Wednesday. Lows drop from the mid-upper 70s into the low 70s. Friday into next week the heat builds again. Highs return to the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 100°-105°+. With high pressure dominating mostly dry with very little rain in sight through the middle of next week.

