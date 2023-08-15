‘It’s unreal what’s happening:’ Coffee County residents react to Trump indictment

Ask the Expert
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump and over a dozen of his allies were indicted on Monday.

The impact of the indictment stretches beyond Atlanta’s borders.

Surveillance video from Coffee County helped lead the grand jury to consider charges against a slew of people.

One of them seen in this video is accused of being a fake elector in 2020.

While Coffee County was outlined in the indictment, many residents say it doesn’t change who they plan to support in 2024.

In Coffee County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, where a grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump, talks of alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia aren’t on the top of everyone’s mind.

“They’re just reaching and just trying to find stuff right now, " said Dennis Stevens. “So, it’s unreal what’s happening right now.”

Several people involved in the reported voting systems breach in Coffee County are among the 19 defendants facing charges.

That includes former elections supervisor for Coffee County, Misty Hampton and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

The sweeping indictment coming out of Fulton County Monday having no impact on Dennis Stevens who’s lived in Coffee County his entire life.

He says he voted for Trump in 2020 and plans to do the same next year.

In 2020, Donald Trump won by nearly 70 percent of the vote in Coffee County

Franklin Hayes says Monday’s indictment doesn’t impact his decision-making in 2024.

Right now he’s not sure who he’s voting for in 2024.

“I want to see Biden out the door truthfully and I want to Trump out the door, I would take Brian Kemp over Trump,” says Hayes.

He says he would like to see more consistent action taken.

“If they are going to investigate Trump, go ahead and great but let’s do Biden, son and them too.”

