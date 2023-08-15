Grace Christian Cougars 2023 football season preview

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Uncertainty surrounding a program can be hard to deal with. How do you develop any consistency? It starts at the top, and the first order of business is hiring the person tasked to lead the charge towards the future.

Just two wins in 2022 for the Cougars, so a change is what they hope will right the ship. Last season they struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a number of games, scoring just 77 points. That isn’t going to deter new head coach Richard McClure, who says his team will have an identity.

“We’re going to work hard we’re going to work hard, we’re going to hustle, we’re not going to quit. We’re not going to give up, We’ll be better conditioned than everybody we play and we’re just going to work hard and have fun,” said McClure.

There are some obstacles for the Cougars to overcome before they can get on the field. The squad does not have a game scheduled as of yet. It’s unclear whether they will be part of 11-man or 8-man football. The program is fairly young, their inaugural season was in 2020.

McClure and the Cougars are doing everything they can to play and that includes getting the facilities up to speed. With those facilities and a new head coach, Grace Christian hopes to be playing ball very soon on Friday nights.

