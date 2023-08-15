Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Strong storms possible by this afternoon
Heat gets knocked down this afternoon with strong storms lasting into the evening. Drier, not as hot and less humid air takes over mid-week. Afternoon temps hea
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Heat gets knocked down this afternoon with strong storms lasting into the evening. Drier, not as hot and less humid air takes over mid-week. Afternoon temps heat back up with higher humidity returning this weekend. Rain chances will be very low after tomorrow. Another heat wave is expected next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

