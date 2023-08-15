Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from spreading from a semitrailer, which was carrying propane tanks, on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The interstate was closed after the truck caught fire.(Mississippi Highway Patrol via the Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested...
2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense

Latest News

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (KAKE, FACEBOOK | MARION,...
Newspaper publisher speaks out after raid
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
Former President Trump and his allies may face racketeering charges in connection to...
Georgia DA considers "RICO" charges against Trump