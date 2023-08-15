Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Dougherty High head football coach takes new position, stepping away from sidelines

In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level,...
In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level, the district’s focus on restorative practices, ad other areas.(Source: WALB)
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty High Head Football Coach Johnny Gilbert has been named as the district’s new student support services coordinator, following approval by the Dougherty County Board of Education on Monday.

In his new role, Gilbert will spearhead character development programs at the elementary level, the district’s focus on restorative practices, and will be responsible for developing the new “Men Under Construction” mentoring program aimed at the district’s male students in elementary and middle school.

Dougherty Principal Jerry Sanders has recommended Uyl Joyner be named interim head football coach just days ahead of the season opener in the Hampton Smith Classic against Westover on Friday night.

He has a wide range of experience on the football field, including having been their starting quarterback for the 1998 state championship team and having served as offensive coordinator for the Carver High School team that finished as state runner-up in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

Westover Patriots 2023 football season preview
Westover Patriots 2023 football season preview
Video from WALB
Westover Patriots 2023 football season preview
Thomas County Central Yellowjackets 2023 football season preview
Thomas County Central Yellowjackets 2023 football season preview
Grace Christian Cougars 2023 football season preview
Grace Christian Cougars 2023 football season preview