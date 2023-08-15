City of Tifton to host scam, identity theft prevention class

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There are several scams out there, and the number is only rising.

About three weeks ago, WALB’s Alicia Lewis spoke to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and a local business owner about the pine straw scams that are prevalent in the area.

The city of Tifton is helping people avoid becoming victims of a scam by hosting a free class that will help attendees learn how to identify scams and actively avoid them.

The class will be presented by Ann Marie Day, a teacher at Tift County High School. Day’s classes focus on cyber security.

The class will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center. (Source: City of Tifton)

WALB’s Lorenza Medley speaks with Day about the class and what people can expect from it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.