City of Edison announces new city clerk after recent financial issues

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Edison now has a new city clerk. That was announced at Monday night’s standing-room-only city council meeting,

Residents had a lot of questions about the city’s deep financial problems.

The city is nearly $500,000 in debt and can’t pay all its bills. The council wants the state to do an audit, but an accounting firm must first prepare the city’s financial records.

Those records reportedly have not been kept up since the city’s last audit five years ago.

According to Edison Mayor Reaves Lane, the accounting firm said they had not found any “discrepancies” so far.

Here were the major takeaways from Monday’s meeting.

The council unanimously approved Demetric Jackson to become the new city clerk

The city has not paid its trash service since May, adding to its $450,000 debt

The fire department has been unable to get their pumper worked on because the mechanics are afraid they won’t be paid. And there’s been at least one instance of firefighters having to pay for diesel for the truck.

And city vehicles are currently uninsured, including police cruisers.

“God forbid, but what is your plan if a city police is headed to a call and gets in a wreck and there’s no insurance?” a meeting attendee said.

“We’ll just hope that don’t happen.”

“Well, I hope for a lot of things,” the attendee said.

When asked if the Georgia Bureau of Investigation could step in to investigate what went wrong with the city’s finances, one resident said she’d spoken to Georgia State Representative Gerald Greene.

He told her that the GBI could only be involved if evidence of criminal activity was uncovered.

WALB will keep you updated on this story.

