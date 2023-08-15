Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Baby Talk: Fertility do’s and don’ts

20 percent of women are unable to get pregnant after trying for one year
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - According to the World Health Organization, infertility is a global health issue that affects one in six people during their lifetime. If you’re trying to conceive, certain lifestyle choices can help or hinder your progress. In the United States, 20 percent of women are unable to get pregnant after trying for one year. If you’re trying to get pregnant, there are some dos and don’ts you should know.

First, you should exercise! Moderate physical activity has been shown to improve fertility in both men and women, but don’t go too hard. Intense exercise has been linked to a decrease in fertility. One way to gauge it is with moderate activity, you’ll breathe harder but still be able to talk. Another fertility booster is prenatal vitamins and supplements. One study found involuntary infertility may be avoided 20 percent of the time if women take a multivitamin at least three times a week. The CDC recommends women take 400 micrograms of folic acid a day for at least one month before getting pregnant.

Be sure to never smoke, drink, or consume caffeine. Experts recommend consuming less than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is about a cup of coffee. Another big don’t is, don’t use most lubricants. The ingredients in many of these products can affect sperm quality. However, some brands are more natural and friendlier for conception, so ask your doctor if you aren’t sure. It’s also important to maintain a healthy weight if you want to boost your fertility. A recent study found that for couples who were very obese, it took 55 percent to 59 percent longer to get pregnant compared to couples who were not obese.

Getting enough sleep is also vital. Receiving much less than eight hours a night can affect your hormones, which makes conception less likely. Lastly, pay attention to your diet. Generally, consume more whole, unprocessed foods and include lots of fresh veggies, fruits, lean protein, and whole grains to improve fertility.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

20 percent of women are unable to get pregnant after trying for one year
Preparing for pregnancy
Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done
Local Albany Walmarts offering free health screenings for Walmart Wellness Day
Too Much Exercise: Can it Hurt Your Heart?
Too Much Exercise: Can it Hurt Your Heart?
The CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise and two days of muscle...
Too Much Exercise: Can it Hurt Your Heart?