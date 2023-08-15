APD asking for information in deadly shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently asking for information after a deadly August shooting.

Brianna Mitchell, 34, along with another victim, was shot in the abdomen in the 1300 block of East Society Avenue on Aug. 3. Mitchell later died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, APD confirmed.

Police say they are now investigating her death as a homicide after an autopsy showed that Mitchell died from gunshot wounds.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

