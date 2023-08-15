Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

APD asking for information in deadly shooting

Photo of shooting victim Brianna Mitchell
Photo of shooting victim Brianna Mitchell(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently asking for information after a deadly August shooting.

Brianna Mitchell, 34, along with another victim, was shot in the abdomen in the 1300 block of East Society Avenue on Aug. 3. Mitchell later died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, APD confirmed.

Police say they are now investigating her death as a homicide after an autopsy showed that Mitchell died from gunshot wounds.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
FULL STORY: Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac for 2 hours
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Dougherty County armed robbery suspect.
Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Latest News

Lowndes County leaders installed "Say No To Panhandling" signs. To try and steer community...
Lowndes Co. installs ‘Say No to Panhandling’ signs, encourages helping through other resources
The grand jury approved ten indictments against Trump and 18 others. The state charges are...
Georgia, nation react to Donald Trump’s sweeping indictments
According to the school, the policy allows school officials to search confiscated electronic...
Local attorney talks privacy issues with Sumter County High School’s new cellphone policy
Dr. Shirley Green-Reese is speaking out after 60 years of her time in jail as a little girl...
Living history: Leesburg Stockade Girl speaks out after 60 years