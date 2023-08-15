Remembering the Savannah teen that drowned in a Lowndes Co. lake

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - We’re getting new information today on an 18-year-old who drowned in Lowndes County over the weekend.

“My child was a blessing. He was God sent to us— God blessed me with my child. He was very outgoing, outstanding, respectful, and touched a lot of lives,” Teresa Edwards said.

Tito Edwards, 18, of Savannah, Georgia lost his life this past Saturday. Edwards was enjoying a day on the lake when he jumped from a boat into the lake and drowned.

Deputies spent a little over an hour at Twin Lakes searching for Edwards. After officials say he jumped off a boat into roughly 18-foot-deep water.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashely Paulk, says the water was murky with very little visibility Saturday evening when it happened. Sheriff Paulk says Tito was not wearing a life jacket. Paulk says he was told the teen wasn’t a good swimmer, but Tito’s mom says otherwise.

“My son, Tito, called me, and he was telling me that he was going out on the boat. And I said Tito— that’s a beautiful lake, but please baby don’t jump in that water. He was like, ‘Mom, I really want to jump because I can swim.’ And I know he’s a good swimmer. My son was a good swimmer. So that’s what I don’t understand,” Edwards said.

Family members say Edwards enjoyed going to church and his spirit will live on through the people’s lives he’s touched.

“I’ll always remember his smile— he was always happy. He came from a really good family that was very family oriented. He grew up in church, and he was just always respectful. Not even average respectful, but just a pleasure to be around,” Allison Freeman.

Sherriff Paulk says he’s not even sure if there were life jackets on the boat. That’s part of the investigation. Ahead at 6 - an official with the Department of Natural Resources talks about talks about the many dangers that are hidden underwater in public lakes.

Sheriff Paulk said Edwards was not wearing a life jacket when the body was recovered. The Department of Natural Resources says that life jackets are required on board by law, but Sheriff Paulk was not able to confirm whether life jackets were present.

Life jackets are required by state law to be on all boats by law for everyone on board. However, aside from children, they are not required to be worn.

“You do have to have life jackets on board and readily accessible on the boat,” Sgt. Jon Penuel, the Department of Natural Resources, said. “But they are not required to be worn except by children under 12 years of age. Anybody else above that is required to have one on the boat but they do not have it on.”

It’s unclear what caused Tito to drown, but underwater items like rocks and trees in shallow water often cause problems for swimmers.

“Some people think they’re OK in the water and then they actually get in and get scared or panic,” Penuel said. “Those different factors can play a part in having accidents around the water.”

Tito’s mother says arrangements will be made through Campbells and Sons Funeral Home in Savannah, Georgia.

