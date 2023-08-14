Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Valdosta Police Department set to host its annual Citizens Police Academy

The academy is an opportunity for the community to interact with the police department, and...
The academy is an opportunity for the community to interact with the police department, and they will be provided with an in-depth understanding of law enforcement with hands-on learning activities.(Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is hosting its 38th Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) starting this September.

The academy is an opportunity for the community to interact with the police department, and they will be provided with an in-depth understanding of law enforcement with hands-on learning activities.

The CPA is being hosted every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., from September 14 to November 2.

For additional information, reach out to Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com or (229) 293-3090.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested...
2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rewis' different honors and medals.
Remains of South Ga. Korean war soldier buried in Lake Park

Latest News

Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made
Breon Deron Stubbins was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense
Victoria M. Johnson is a judge in the Dougherty County magistrate court.
Dougherty Co. judge represents Georgia in national digital training
: Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...
Fulton County court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump