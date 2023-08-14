Valdosta Police Department set to host its annual Citizens Police Academy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is hosting its 38th Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) starting this September.

The academy is an opportunity for the community to interact with the police department, and they will be provided with an in-depth understanding of law enforcement with hands-on learning activities.

The CPA is being hosted every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., from September 14 to November 2.

For additional information, reach out to Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com or (229) 293-3090.

