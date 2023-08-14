Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Two Dougherty County schools see AC issues with summer heat

School officials say a water pump issue that caused the problem has been fixed, but it will take the rest of the day for the school to cool off.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The excessive temperatures continue to work Dougherty County school air conditioners to the extreme.

Monday, two schools are having air conditioner repair issues, and are hot. Parents of students say they are concerned about their children’s health.

Dougherty County School System officials say they are still trying to assess the problem at Turner Elementary School. Air conditioner repairpersons are at the school now, and school officials are going from room to room to check on the heat levels.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School is also having air conditioner problems. School officials say a water pump issue that caused the problem has been fixed, but it will take the rest of the day for the school to cool off.

Photo of parents picking up students from Dougherty Co. Comprehensive High School after the...
Photo of parents picking up students from Dougherty Co. Comprehensive High School after the school had air conditioning issues(Source: WALB)

Radim Springs Middle School previously had air-conditioning issues that were resolved last week.

WALB will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested...
2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rewis' different honors and medals.
Remains of South Ga. Korean war soldier buried in Lake Park

Latest News

Photo of the plane that landed with passengers unable to offboard at Southwest Georgia Regional...
Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac, takes 2 hours to deplane
Six of the Dougherty County elementary schools have already gotten new units, costing about $16...
Radium Springs Middle School restores AC after having issues
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
New details after plane stuck on Albany airport tarmac leaves passengers stuck
School officials say a water pump issue that caused the problem has been fixed, but it will...
Two Dougherty County schools see AC issues