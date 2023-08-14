Two Dougherty County schools see AC issues with summer heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The excessive temperatures continue to work Dougherty County school air conditioners to the extreme.

Monday, two schools are having air conditioner repair issues, and are hot. Parents of students say they are concerned about their children’s health.

Dougherty County School System officials say they are still trying to assess the problem at Turner Elementary School. Air conditioner repairpersons are at the school now, and school officials are going from room to room to check on the heat levels.

Dougherty Comprehensive High School is also having air conditioner problems. School officials say a water pump issue that caused the problem has been fixed, but it will take the rest of the day for the school to cool off.

Photo of parents picking up students from Dougherty Co. Comprehensive High School after the school had air conditioning issues (Source: WALB)

Radim Springs Middle School previously had air-conditioning issues that were resolved last week.

WALB will keep you updated.

