Tifton man’s probation revoked after new offense

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man had his probation revoked after committing a new offense during his sentence, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Breon Deron Stubbins, 33, of Tifton was sentenced to prison until Nov. 30, 2023, the circuit confirmed.

A judge granted Stubbins’ 15-year sentence to be served on probation. He was originally placed on probation after entering a plea on an aggravated assault charge in Cook County in 2019.

“Probation is a privilege offered to many defendants,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Smith said. “In part, it is an alternative to prison and is done to see if a defendant can get on the right path. Mr. Stubbins didn’t take advantage of the opportunity that was given to him. My office will continue to pursue justice in our community and ensure that defendants do what they are expected and agree to do while on probation.”

Stubbins reportedly was trafficking a controlled substance in Tifton earlier in 2023.

“I want to thank all of the Investigators from the Tift County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and professionalism in investigating this case,” District Attorney Chase L. Studstill said.”Their testimony was crucial in the hearing to revoke Stubbins’ probation. My office was notified by the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office of Stubbins’ arrest, and their office provided us with information of the Tift County arrest very quickly.”

