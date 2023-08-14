Ask the Expert
Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence
Wilcox Sheriff's Office discovers several marijuana plants growing at Rochelle man residence(Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, August 8, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) with the request of the Rochelle Police Chiefs’ assistance discovered marijuana plants growing within city limits.

According to WCSO, a thorough investigation was conducted and Isaiah Childs was arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana and felony probation violation.

“Marijuana is illegal in the state of Georgia and making an arrest for marijuana and seizing it keeps it out of our schools and children’s hands,” says the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

