Several marijuana plants discovered growing in Wilcox Co., arrest made

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, August 8, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) with the request of the Rochelle Police Chiefs’ assistance discovered marijuana plants growing within city limits.

According to WCSO, a thorough investigation was conducted and Isaiah Childs was arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana and felony probation violation.

“Marijuana is illegal in the state of Georgia and making an arrest for marijuana and seizing it keeps it out of our schools and children’s hands,” says the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.