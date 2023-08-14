Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Radium Springs Middle School restores AC after having issues

6 of the Dougherty Co. elementary schools have already gotten new units, costing about $16 million.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Things are feeling cool again at Radium Springs Middle School.

After air conditioning issues started on Monday and were resolved, the maintenance crew for Dougherty County Schools is taking steps to keep the units up and running.

So far this school year, most of the air conditioning problems across the school district have been sporadic. A unit or room out here or there.

However, on Monday, Aug. 7, the cooling tower at Radium Springs Middle went out completely.

The motor was ordered and replaced by Wednesday.

“We let it cool Wednesday and yesterday. Then, overnight the controls took it down. We got back there this morning and got it fired back up and the building has been cooling all day today,” Dougherty County School Systems Facilities Director Robert Fowler said.

There are plans to upgrade the air conditioning units at the schools with units older than 15 years.

Six of the Dougherty County elementary schools have already gotten new units, costing about $16 million.

The school system has 15 portable units they can use if a room goes out.

They will also relocate classes if need be.

If you are concerned about your child’s classroom being hot, you should contact their principal’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested...
2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rewis' different honors and medals.
Remains of South Ga. Korean war soldier buried in Lake Park

Latest News

Photo of the plane that landed with passengers unable to offboard at Southwest Georgia Regional...
Delta passengers stuck on Albany airport tarmac, takes 2 hours to deplane
There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.
New details after plane stuck on Albany airport tarmac leaves passengers stuck
School officials say a water pump issue that caused the problem has been fixed, but it will...
Two Dougherty County schools see AC issues
6 of the Dougherty Co. elementary schools have already gotten new units, costing about $16...
Radium Springs Middle School restores AC after having issues