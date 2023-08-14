Radium Springs Middle School restores AC after having issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Things are feeling cool again at Radium Springs Middle School.

After air conditioning issues started on Monday and were resolved, the maintenance crew for Dougherty County Schools is taking steps to keep the units up and running.

So far this school year, most of the air conditioning problems across the school district have been sporadic. A unit or room out here or there.

However, on Monday, Aug. 7, the cooling tower at Radium Springs Middle went out completely.

The motor was ordered and replaced by Wednesday.

“We let it cool Wednesday and yesterday. Then, overnight the controls took it down. We got back there this morning and got it fired back up and the building has been cooling all day today,” Dougherty County School Systems Facilities Director Robert Fowler said.

There are plans to upgrade the air conditioning units at the schools with units older than 15 years.

Six of the Dougherty County elementary schools have already gotten new units, costing about $16 million.

The school system has 15 portable units they can use if a room goes out.

They will also relocate classes if need be.

If you are concerned about your child’s classroom being hot, you should contact their principal’s office.

