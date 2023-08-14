Ask the Expert
Local Albany Walmarts offering free health screenings for Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done
(Walmart)
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart invites Albany residents to prioritize their health ahead of a new school year.

By participating this Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.
  • Affordable immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more.
  • No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Walmart Wellness Day offers families a chance to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.

