Local Albany Walmarts offering free health screenings for Walmart Wellness Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Walmart invites Albany residents to prioritize their health ahead of a new school year.

By participating this Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Walmart Wellness Day offers families a chance to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.

