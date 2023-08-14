Finally a break from the excessive heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm indicates the dangerous hot and humid conditions covering SGA. Showers and storms are bringing a few some relief. Monday’s highs topped mid-upper 90s with Valdosta hitting 101° but it felt much hotter with heat indices between 107° to 115°.

Tomorrow a Heat Advisory covers portions of SGA as the brutal heat and humidity peaks before showers and storms become likely through the afternoon and evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts. Otherwise, it’s the best chance of rain for the next 7 days.

Finally, a nice cool-down behind a weak cold front ushering in drier air. Although temporary it’ll be a welcomed change from triple digit heat indices as highs drop from the upper 90s to low 90s even a few upper 80s on Wednesday. Lows drop from the mid-upper 70s into the low 70s which are average for mid-August.

Drier conditions take over with only a slight chance of rain through the weekend. Expect the lower humidity and seasonable temperatures to climb as highs return to the mid 90s with heat indices 100°-105° through the weekend. High pressure dominates which keeps it hot and mostly dry into next week.

