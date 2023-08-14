Dougherty County police search for armed robbery suspect

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is currently searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect reportedly robbed the Dollar General on Hill Road with a pistol around 7:20 p.m. Friday, according to DCPD.

He is described as a young male around 5′5″ with light brown hair and potentially green eyes.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call DCPD at (229) 430-6600 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

